With more than five years at Brunswick High School, Sean Pender has made an undeniable mark on the Pirates’ football program.
Since taking over the team in 2017, Pender’s Pirates have won 35 games, two City Championships, and an outright region title — invigorating a program that hasn’t advanced past the first round of the state playoffs since 2010 while making the players better men along the way.
But Pender made the difficult decision to do what is best for his family and begin the next chapter of his career, officially resigning as Brunswick’s head football coach to take the same job at North Hall High School in Gainesville.
“There’s a saying around here, ‘Once a Pirate, always a Pirate,’ and I’ll always be a Pirate,” Pender said. “I’ll always bleed that blue and gold. I was part of this program, and a part of me will always be a part of this program. Hopefully the legacy that we leave behind here is that we cultivated a winning culture, we turned it into a championship culture, and we cultivated relationships. We were here with unity during a time of great division. That’s part of the legacy I want to leave here at Brunswick High.”
On the field, Pender accumulated the fourth-most wins of any Brunswick coach, and his .625 winning percentage is the best in program history. The last two City Championships were two of the most exciting in rivalry lore.
Pender went 7-4 and qualified for the Class 6A playoffs in his first campaign as the Pirates’ head coach before undergoing a 3-7 rebuilding year the following season. Then over the next three seasons, Brunswick showed steady improvement — going from 6-6, to 8-4 with a share of the region title, to 11-1 and the program’s first outright region championship since 2009.
Forever a feather in the cap that is Pender’s career as a Pirate, the 2021 season is one of the best in Brunswick history. The Pirates completed the program’s second ever undefeated regular season, rising up the rankings as a top 5 team for the first time since 1999.
“We had a vision set out of what we wanted to do with this program, and I think for the period of time I was here, it was felt, it was the right time,” Pender said. “We wanted to put together a program to get Brunswick back on track of winning and turning into a championship-type of program. We were trying to develop players off the field as well.”
The tangible proof to the Pirates’ dedication to developing their players under Pender is in the signing numbers. In five years with Pender at the helm of the program, 41 players from Brunswick have received college scholarship opportunities.
Building better men isn’t limited to a classroom education. The character work that has become a focus under Pender is just as key, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the city over the past few years.
When a former Black Brunswick High football player was murdered by three White men and a video capturing the harrowing moments subsequently went viral, further stoking racial tensions in the country, the Pirates came together and opened the locker room up for difficult conversations.
The team held a Unity March and walked arm-and-arm from end zone to end zone before each game. The Pirates claimed to be “All About the Family,” and under Pender, they proved it time and time again.
“It was a troublesome time with all the adversity going on, with all the political differences, and with the Ahmaud Arbery issue going on, and the social issues we are all facing,” Pender said. “For a school as diverse as Brunswick to be the center of it, I think how our program handled everything showed our community first that we can be united, that we can get things the right way and get things done and have a strong voice, and then also be able to show that on our football field with the different things we did.
“The ‘Talk About it Tuesdays,’ the ‘Motivational Mondays,’ our Unity March we did around the school, the Unity Walks that we do, and everything about our program really developing and cultivating relationships and bringing people together regardless of their skin tone, or their backgrounds, or their economic status. I think we did a really good job of showing that people who have different viewpoints can come together for a common cause and work and collaborate towards a goal.”
Now, Brunswick is well set for continued success from both a culture and talent standpoint. Pender will no longer have a say in the future of Pirates football, but in the program’s interest, he has no plans to poach from the current staff when he takes over at North Hall.
In fact, he hopes the staff remains intact and furthers its work at Brunswick High as administration removes the interim tag from longtime righthand man Garrett Grady, who served as the offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and assistant head coach under Pender.
“Here’s the thing I told our players, ‘Nobody is bigger than the program,’” Pender said. “Brunswick High’s program is something that’s special; that’s something I want to carry regardless. We tell the players, ‘No one player is bigger than the program.’ No one coach is bigger than the program. This is a machine. This is what we’re working for. We’re trying to get that brotherly bond, and I think everyone still believes that. I’m hoping the staff stays intact, I really do.
“Coach Grady is going to be the interim head coach. He’s been preparing for this, and hopefully they’ll release the interim part off and let him carry the torch. If they do, I think everything is going to continue to be the same.”
If that is the case, things will look quite different for Pender as he takes over at the soon-to-be Class 4A program.
North Hall is 270-398-5 over 65 seasons all-time with just four region titles and nary a state championship game appearance to its ledger. At 128-92-1 in 20 years as a head coach, including 89-39 over 11 seasons at his last two stops at Brunswick and Pierce County, Pender has proven he can build a program into a contender with the right support behind him.
Pender had that support and more at Brunswick High, from administration at the top to the fans in the seats.
“I’m very proud of the program that Brunswick has become. I’m very proud to be a part of that,” Pender said. “I’m very grateful to have the type of administrative support that I did with Slade Turner — an outstanding principal and he supported me through thick and thin when issues were coming up. Steve Waters, he’s always been very, very supportive of our program and tried to help us out as much as he could. Scott Spence became the superintendent and was the principal before Slade, and was very instrumental — along with Steve Waters and Slade — in getting me here to Brunswick in the first place. Kipp Branch, he’s not only somebody that is a big supporter of Brunswick High, but someone who has become a good friend of mine.
“The relationships that we have built here in this community, my wife and I, we are very, very grateful that we had the opportunity to cultivate the relationships in Brunswick. The relationships and the love I have for my staff, they’re my brothers. I really feel this Brunswick staff. We’ve got a bond that’s very, very strong, and they are like brothers to me. They always will be. Our players, they’re like my sons, my nephews. Some of them might be distant cousins, but that connection, it’s like family. We came up with that ‘All About the Family,’ and at Brunswick, we embraced it.”