Nearly every facet of people’s lives has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and merchant mariners are no exception.
The sailors spend months at a time onboard ships that convey goods to ports far and wide, and the International Seafarers’ Center, a ministry based in Brunswick, is always at the ready to welcome them to Glynn County and offer a helping hand if needed.
In normal times, the center can assist with clothing, toiletries, medical appointments, shopping trips and other services, as well as provide long-distance telephone service and recreational opportunities.
Vicki West, executive director of the center, said recently that everything has changed.
“Business as usual looks completely different, she said. “Most ships are not permitting the crew to come ashore due to an increased chance of contracting the virus from us.”
There have been no instances of COVID-19 aboard ships that have entered the Port of Brunswick.
“The ships are all vetted by the Coast Guard before ever coming into port,” West said. “If anyone is sick, the ship is not permitted to port.”
New restrictions led the center to create a concierge service that helps the mariners get comfort items from the center’s store.
Other challenges include a drop in the number of volunteers, on whom the center relies. Before the coronavirus outbreak, 70 people regularly volunteered. That number has dwindled to 14.
West explained that many of the volunteers are among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 because of age.
The impact is being felt throughout the center’s operations.
Potential volunteers, who West said should “have a heart for seafarers and our mission,” can contact Peter Boynton at 912-267-0631 to learn about opportunities to serve.
“Our hours of operation at our Colonel’s Island store, when ships are in, is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., “ she said. “Now, our hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
West said ship traffic at the port has also decreased because dealers aren’t receiving vehicles and the lots at the port, with inventory ready to export, are full.
“We have been advised this will continue to at least July,” she said.
West said the center always needs food and toiletries for the seamen, though there is no shortage currently because the community always rises to the need.
But the pandemic and the decreased traffic into the port are having a severe impact on the center’s revenue.
“This will affect our ability to continue our operations at our two centers eventually if things do not change,” West said, adding that people may visit the website at www.seafarerscenter.org and choose the donation button to help.