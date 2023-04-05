Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.
Eight Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and four green sea turtles were released from the Great Dunes beach deck.
The Kemp’s ridleys — named Acorn, Beech, Buckeye, Chestnut, Hickory, Kola, Macadamia and Pecan — each came to the sea turtle center suffering from pneumonia after being cold-stunned.
They arrived November 27, 2022, and came from Cape Cod Bay.
The green sea turtles came to the center with a variety of health concerns.
Dewey, who arrived Sept. 3, 2022, had a fishing hook and line wrapped around his neck.
Hazelnut, who arrived Dec. 28, 2022, was cold-stunned.
Nautilus arrived on Aug. 12, 2022, with boat strike injuries to the shell.
And Oliver came to the center debilitated on Oct. 22, 2022.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the state’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility.
“Today was a big day for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and the 12 patients who were released. With each release we are reminded of the power of perseverance and the infinite possibilities that come with a second chance,” said Michelle Kaylor, director of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. “These animals belong in the ocean, and it’s a magical moment to be able to help them get home safely.”