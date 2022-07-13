Jekyll Island has welcomed the first loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings of the season.
Located just south of the Courtyard by Marriott on Jekyll Island, the nest was the first to hatch in the state of Georgia in 2022, according to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. The hatchlings appeared July 3.
David Zailo, research program manager at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, said the mother laid the clutch of eggs on May 4.
Nearly all of the 141 eggs in the nest made it to the sea successfully, he said.
“We became aware that it hatched when a beachgoer who was walking on the beach came across a hatching sea turtle making its way to the water,” Zailo said. “The beachgoer called the Department of Natural Resources who then called us over at the Sea Turtle Center. We went to the beach and confirmed that it had begun hatching.”
After experiencing a record number of nests on Jekyll Island this year, the first sea turtle hatching marks the beginning of the hatching season on the island.
Jekyll Island has 210 sea turtle nests, surpassing last year’s total of 128.
In Georgia, a total of 3,456 nests have been recorded this year.
Zailo said nesting season generally begins in late April or early May and hatching season starts two months after the nesting begins.
“It’s normal for nests to start hatching now. It takes roughly two months of time from when they’re laid until when they hatch. This nest hatched after 60 days of incubation,” Zailo explained.
Even though hatching season has officially begun on Jekyll Island, female loggerhead sea turtles continue to lay eggs on the island, Zailo said.
The nesting season will continue until late July to early August. Hatching season normally runs until late September to mid-October.
“It’s kind of the busiest part of the year for us where we have both active nesting occurring and hatching starting to occur as well,” Zailo said.
According to a Facebook post, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center’s research team helped to safely release seven hatchlings closer to the water after arriving at the first nest hatching site on July 3. Zailo said the center checks on the nests daily, but they try to let the egg hatchings occur as naturally as possible.
To help protect nests from predators, the center places screens over the nests with holes only wide enough for the hatchlings to fit through.
Zailo said it has been rewarding for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center to see the high number of nestings.
“It shows that our management actions in protecting these nests with screens are working and we’re starting to produce hatchlings to help contribute to the population,” Zailo explained.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center asks beachgoers to call the wildlife hotline at 912-222-5992 if they see a sea turtle crawling on the beach.