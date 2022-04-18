After nearly a year in pools beneath the roof of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island, two loggerhead sea turtle patients needed a moment to collect themselves before returning to the expansive Atlantic Ocean that stretched out in front of them.
But following some minutes of contemplation, eyes latched firmly on the waves ahead that sparkled beneath a cloudless blue sky Friday morning, both Margoi and Genie returned to the ocean they’ve called home for several decades.
An excited cheering section bid them farewell on the Jekyll beach during the first public turtle patient release hosted by the Georgia Sea Turtle Center since the summer of 2019.
“These are our adult female loggerhead sea turtles, and they both came to us last summer,” said Michelle Kaylor, director of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the state’s only sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility. Center staff, AmeriCorps members and volunteers were on hand Friday to assist in the release.
These events are intended to offer education about sea turtles and the work at the center, Kaylor said.
“It’s so important because it will leave such a lasting impression on everyone,” she said.
The public release is also part of the kickoff to sea turtle nesting season, which begins May 1 in Georgia and continues through Oct. 31.
Female turtles will lay their nests mostly through May and June, and hatchlings will begin to make their way out into the ocean later in the summer and early fall.
Georgia Sea Turtle staff members removed Margoi and Genie from their hospital pools Friday morning and brought them to the beach, where a crowd waited to cheer the turtles on as they returned to the ocean.
Margoi arrived to the center on July 12, 2021, with barnacles, algae and leeches on her shell and skin. She also had a mass on her right front flipper and was anemic. A deep abscess was later found on her left front flipper joint. She received a fish skin graft to help treat the wound.
Genie arrived May 28, 2021. Both turtles came from the Jacksonville area. Genie had a large chunk missing from her beak and rostrum, which left her with an exposed sinus cavity. She also suffered from a fracture across the head in between her eye sockets.
Screws and wires were placed around the fractures for about a month, and she received anti-inflammatory, antibiotics and pain management medications while her wounds healed.
She received additional care to help her gain much-needed weight.
“We are so pleased to announce that Genie is 164 pounds, and she is eating enthusiastically, moving around her tank, and her wounds have completely healed,” said Traci Melton, a center staff member, over a loud speaker at the event. “So we are so excited that she and Margoi are ready to return to the ocean.”
Families, school field trips and other beachgoers stood behind ropes that left a wide, clear path to the water for both turtles to be released.
Melton asked the crowed to be as silent as possible as the turtles each took a turn being set down in front of the welcoming waves and making their way out into the water.
Both Margoi and Genie required some encouragement from Dr. Terry Norton, veterinarian at the Sea Turtle Center, and other center staff. The crowd watched quietly as the turtles looked out into the waters, unmoving for many minutes. Center staff would bring the turtles closer to the water at intervals, and eventually Margoi and Genie were out of sight beneath the waves.
Both times, Norton lifted his arms in triumph and the crowd cheered enthusiastically.
“Way to go, Genie,” Melton said. “Awesome. Just like with Margoi, it can take al little bit of time to get adjusted to the beach again and the ocean after spending time in our facility. But they have both returned home. Best of wishes, Margoi and Genie.”
The kickoff for nesting season will continue on Jekyll later this month with the return of an in-person Turtle Crawl. Like the public turtle releases, an in-person Turtle Crawl has not been hosted since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
The Turtle Crawl’s 10K, 5K, 1K Fun Run will take place April 30 on Jekyll. A “Ghost Crawler” virtual participation option is also available.
All parts of the event support the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, on behalf of the Jekyll Island Foundation. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, and those who place at the top of their race category will earn a metal.
“We are overjoyed to have Turtle Crawl back live and in person,” said Nancy Kring-Rowan, events operations manager at the Jekyll Island Authority. “Though last year’s virtual event was very successful, and we continue to offer the virtual Ghost Crawler participant option, there is nothing like the energy and excitement of an in-person, family-friendly race with a breathtaking backdrop like Jekyll Island.”
Races will begin on the island’s beach side, and a new finish line will be set up in Beach Village.
“The Beach Village merchants, our largest sponsor of Turtle Crawl, as well as many of our registered race participants have expressed how excited they are to once again gather together for this important and treasured cause, “Kring-Rowan said. “They are truly making a difference for sea turtle education in our coastal region.”
Race day participants can also enjoy the Shell-e-Brate celebration that will include family activities and hands-on learning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the Sea Turtle Center.
Online registration for the race closes April 27. Participants can also register on race day morning. More details are available at www.jekyllisland.com/signature-events/turtle-crawl/.