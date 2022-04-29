Sea turtle center celebrates 15th year this weekend

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center will celebrate its 15th year in operation this weekend with Shell-e-brate.

From from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, both kids and adults will have an opportunity to learn about sea turtle nesting and life cycles and how the sea turtle center rehabilitates the aquatic reptiles. The event will also mark the beginning of sea turtle nesting season, which is May 1.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the state’s only sea turtle rehabilitation and education facility. It also offers a range of educational programs and exhibits for students and visitors.

For more information on the event, visit jekyllisland.com/event/shell-e-brate-2022.

— The Brunswick News

