Coastal Georgia’s marshes, rivers and shorelines are among the most vulnerable landscapes in the state.
Officials from The Nature Conservancy discussed a variety of issues of local concern including flood resiliency, land acquisition and environmental issues in Coastal Georgia on Tuesday at a Camden Roundtable meeting in St. Marys.
Ashby Nix Worley, the conservancy’s coastal resilience manager, explained the vulnerabilities facing coastal areas. Despite the risks of flooding during heavy rains and high tides, people continue to move to coastal areas.
The goal is to create a more resilient coastal. Nix said the region is fortunate to have natural buffers such as barrier islands, sand dunes, saltwater marshes and oyster reefs to dissipate some of the energy from tropical storms and hurricanes.
“Our role is to identify these important natural resources. You’re a lucky community to have these natural resources,” she told the audience of more than 70 people.
The conservancy is looking at other nature-base solutions for reducing flood risk, she said.
Nix explained a program called Rise Ready is identifying ways for communities to assess flood risks. She said open undeveloped areas in the flood plain are important for absorbing flood waters from storm surge and heavy rains.
“The goal is to make it adaptable to other communities,” she said.
Another program, Living Shorelines, is helping communities take a natural approach to shoreline protection by using bioengineering in combination with native vegetation to stabilize or enhance coastal habitats and protect property.
Eight living shorelines have already been established in Coastal Georgia, including Cannon’s Point on St. Simons Island, Shell Creek on Little Cumberland Island, Shell Creek on Cumberland Island and at Beach Road and Mosquito Creek on Little St. Simons Island.
The living shorelines are alternatives to sea walls and other manmade barriers to hold back water, said Brian Wills, the conservancy’s senior associate director development. He explained the role of his organization in Coastal Georgia and across the world.
“I’m really proud of what our organization does,” he said. “The Nature Conservancy has been involved in land protection across the nation. We identify strategic areas where critical land needs preserved.”
A lot of the organization’s focus has been in Coastal Georgia, where there has been lots of work done in the Altamaha River basin.
Most recently, the conservancy made one of its largest land acquisitions with the purchase of the 11,000-acres Cabin Bluff tract in Camden County. It is a maritime forest with a large population of endangered gopher tortoises, he said.
“That land mass across from Cumberland Island is really significant,” Wills said. “We see it as a strategic piece.”
The buildings at Cabin Bluff will be sold to a conservation group, and there is an ongoing effort to plant longleaf pine in open areas and thin out others on the tract.
The Nature Conservancy hasn’t taken a position for or against a proposed spaceport in Camden County or a proposed mining project near the south end of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. He said sometimes science lags behind, and the data isn’t always available.
“We’re definitely tracking the issues,” Wills said. “I do have concerns about both situations. I have lots of questions, lots of concerns.”