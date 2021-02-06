As a teenager, Albert Fendig did sprints on St. Simons Island’s south end beaches to stay in shape for his role as a standout member of Glynn Academy’s stellar 1949 football squad.
But never mind the beaches, which offered enough room for sprints to and from the shoreline as well as back and forth. Just getting to the beach back then was a workout, recalls Fendig.
“I had to traverse three layers of sand dunes,” he said.
And now?
“That’s a seawall.”
From the southern tip of the island at St. Simons Sound to as far up to the bend in the road where Demere turns into Beachview Drive, broad sweeps of beaches once prevailed even at high tide, he said.
Compare that with south end beaches today, when high tide brings the Atlantic Ocean crashing into the Johnson Rocks that have been holding back the sea since — well, since the Johnson Administration, 1963 to 1969.
“Where Tillandsia House is now, at the end of Demere Road, there was probably 100 feet of beach — and sand and scrub and palmettos and all sorts of things,” Fendig said. “Now, that’s gone.”
Retired attorney, private pilot, local historian and a renowned painter of local marshlands and seascapes, Fendig has been a keen observer of the movements of land and sea and the tides that separate them. He has been a familiar island name since the late 20th century. His historical knowledge on the matter stretches back even farther.
For every foot of island that has disappeared under water over the decades and centuries, dry land has emerged elsewhere, he said. Just up the road from those broad beaches that once commanded the south end oceanfront, high tides crept right up to The King and Prince Resort hotel on Ocean Boulevard, Fendig recalls. The renowned oceanfront hotel’s beach is fronted these days by Johnson Rocks and a seawall.
He also has collected photos from the early 20th century that “show land to the south end of the island which no longer exists,” he said.
“So as to the question of the rising sea, it’s been a factor on St. Simons for as long as I know,” said Fendig, now a resident of the north end. “It would be hard to quantify historically just how much rising sea level has affected our available land.”
Not that Fendig in any way dismisses the idea of globally rising sea levels. For him, the evidence of the science and the scientists who gathered it speaks for itself.
“It’s got to be rising,” he said. “We know that the ocean is generally rising and they can actually quantify how much it is rising now and how much it is expected to rise. But the fact is, I don’t think we know yet how that affects us.”
To the north, Alan Robertson of Tybee Island agrees with Fendig that the constant geological shapeshifting of Georgia’s sea islands is certainly a factor in the ups and downs of Georgia’s coastline. Clark Alexander at coastal Savannah’s Skidaway Institute will tell you that, he said.
But, he said, coastal Georgia’s shoreline is getting shorter.
“We really don’t argue that,” Robertson said. “We just try to pay attention to the problems it causes.”