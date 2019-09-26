On Friday, Sea Palms Resort will produce a miracle on hole nine.
A celebration for members of The Club at Sea Palms and their guests will mark the opening of the new members-only short game practice facility called the Miracle.
“We want our members to get their eyes on it and see what we’ve been working so hard on,” said Will Carter, managing partner at Sea Palms Coastal Management.
Once the last hole in the nine-hole course, the spot now boasts what Carter called one of the best short game practice greens in the county.
“You’ll be able to experience every conceivable short shot out there,” Carter said. “It’s really limitless as to what can be done out there.”
Sea Palms Resort leased the hole from Sea Palms West’s homeowner association, which bought the nine-hole course in December.
Jennifer Broadus, a resident of the neighborhood, said the resort is taking care of the groundskeeping for the rest of the course in exchange.
The resort announced in July it was acquired by a Texas company and would be managed locally. It was at that point that Carter took over, announcing renovations to the hotel rooms, touch-ups to the 18-hole course and improvements to the on-site golf pro shop and the Public House restaurant.
The full 18-hole course is scheduled to open with a tournament for members and guests on Oct. 10. By then, it will be at least 98 percent complete, Carter said, while the golf pro shop is set to reopen on Oct. 20.
Carter said the Miracle plays strongly into Sea Palms’ renewed focus on growing local membership in the club.
“The buzz has definitely ramped up, and the phone traffic is a lot heavier,” said Brandon Youmans, Sea Palms’ director of club operations.
The hard part is finding the balance between a resort and a golfing club, Youmans said.
“You’ll have days where there’s 140 people from the watermelon grower’s club or whatever on the course, and you want somewhere you can focus on your golf game,” Carter said.
The Miracle should help to maintain that balance by providing something exclusive to club members Youmans said.
The grand opening is set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday. Rather than just a simple ribbon-cutting, Carter said it will be a true celebration.
Golf equipment supplier TaylorMade will also be on hand with some of its products, which will be available in Sea Palms’ golf pro shop — along with products from Johnnie-O and Nike — when it reopens later in October. For more information, visit seapalms.com or contact membership@ seapalms.com.