Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons Island was recently acquired by a Texas company looking to revitalize the business, which includes room rentals, a golf course and conference center.
“Two back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 and 2018 took a toll on the Sea Palms property, prompting the recent owner, the Ardent Group, to sell the property in May of this year,” according to a press release from Sea Palms.
“Early this year, new ownership joined together to acquire the assets of the Sea Palms Resort and Conference Center. The new ownership is comprised of the investment group RREAF Holdings LLC of Austin, Tex., and Sea Palms Coastal Management LLC as the managing partner, headed by Will Carter, formerly of Chattanooga and now residing on St. Simons Island.”
Plans for the resort include renovations to the rental condos in the Sea Marsh Suites, an upgrade to the Public House Restaurant, a major $1.7 million overhaul of the main 18-hole course and the addition of a training center at the nine-hole course in Sea Palms West called “The Miracle” in the release.
“The clubhouse and conference center are being updated including the ballroom, meeting rooms, lobby, guest services area, restaurant, the golf pro shop and locker rooms,” the release states.
“Cosmetic work to the resort’s two pools, bath facilities and pool bar will better serve club members and guests. Renovation of the tennis courts and the addition of pickleball courts are planned. Resurfacing of parking lots and the addition of new parking spaces will help alleviate congestion when the resort is fully operational.”
The release states that RREAF was established more than 30 years ago, and has since acquired and redeveloped hotels and resorts in several coastal towns, including Pensacola, Fla., Panama City, Fla., and Charleston, S.C.
Carter, who will head up operations on the local level, is described as a “jack-of-all-trades” in the release, and is the “former owner of a nationally-franchised, multi-chain foodservice and c-store operations with annual sales in excess of $10 million and responsibility of 250-plus employees.”
He is currently active in residential development, the release states. It does not indicate where the development is taking place.
“This isn’t a case of a group coming in and ‘putting lipstick on a pig,’” Carter said in the release. “We are here for the long term – with financial resources, new creative ideas and vast knowledge in the foodservice and hospitality industries. Most importantly, we are committed to the integrity of the property and the community it serves.”