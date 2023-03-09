A meeting Wednesday for public input about potential solutions to improve the roadway corridor at Sea Island Road generated a large crowd and plenty of suggestions.
Many who attended the meeting at Epworth by the Sea said the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans to replace the Dunbar Creek Bridge won’t alleviate traffic congestion on St. Simons Island, regardless whether the new bridge has two lanes or four.
Paul Condit, a consultant with Michael Baker International, said impacts to as many as 19 areas along a four-mile corridor shown on maps at the meeting are part of the consideration. Social environmental considerations are also being considered.
More than 50 people attended the meeting, which had no formal presentation. Consultants were stationed at tables with maps showing features along the corridor, including wetlands and businesses.
Glynn County Commissioner Bo Clark said safety is the main reason for plans to replace the bridge. State DOT officials say the existing bridge is old and has structural problems.
Clark said plans are to build a new two-lane bridge before the existing one is torn down. It’s possible a second bridge will be built, he said.
“I would like to see a new one built and to replace the second one,” Clark said. “I think it will end up being two bridges.”
Later in the meeting, Clark said the feedback from residents is they don’t believe a four-lane bridge is necessary.
Island resident Jeff Kilgore said a new bridge won’t relieve the traffic congestion at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads. He said he has never been stuck in traffic because of the bridge, but he conceded a new bridge is going to be built.
Island resident Margaret Bosbyshell said improvements to the corridor need to include a path dedicated to pedestrians and bicyclists.
“We are not connected to bike paths and walking paths like the rest of the island,” she said. “Everybody who gets out of their car helps the island. I would try to do as much as possible.”
Tavel Cowan, executive director of Bike Walk Golden Isles, said there is less than a quarter mile shown on the maps that are safe for cyclists and pedestrians. She believes a dedicated bike path with a median will be used by people living in the area.
“If you build it, it will definitely get used,” she said. “I would prefer a totally separate bike lane with a median. It’s more of an option for cyclists and pedestrians.”
County Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district includes all of St. Simons Island, said he is thinking ahead to the needs of the county 20 years from now when there is no more room for new construction on the island. Evacuations when the island is threatened by a hurricane will continue to be a growing concern.
“Projects like this take a long time,” he said. “It’s something that won’t happen overnight.”