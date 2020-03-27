The president of Sea Island Co. says the island resort has only recently been made aware that one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.
“We ask anyone who is — or has had prolonged close contact with someone who is — suspected of or confirmed to have COVID-19 to please inform us of your progress, and immediately self-quarantine as has been ordered by the governor of Georgia,” Scott Steilen, also CEO of the company, wrote in a notice to all Sea Island Club and Ocean Forest members.
“Our efforts to work together will aid in our collective goal to flatten the curve.”
Steilen said the company was made aware on March 25 of a COVID-19 case involving a family member of one of the Ocean Forest and Sea Island Club members. He did not disclose the name of the individual or family, information which is protected under HIPAA.
“Fortunately, the person who tested positive has reported a full recovery, and that person has not been at a Sea Island facility since March 16, which was prior to the onset of symptoms,” Steilen said. “However, we understand the person’s family members had been at Ocean Forest since that date, though the family’s presence at Ocean Forest was limited to golf and take-out dining. We have consulted with the Department of Public Health and, separately, with the impacted member, and we are confident the family will not be at any Sea Island or Ocean Forest facility during the quarantine time period established by the Department of Public Health.
“While we are disappointed to learn of these circumstances, we also believe this is a good opportunity for all of us to maintain our focus on social distancing and following CDC guidance.”
He said the company, out of an abundance of caution, brought in a certified third-party cleaning service to disinfect the golf cart barn and the Tee House Wednesday, and the Ocean Forest Clubhouse on Thursday night.
He said the company had already implemented enhanced cleaning practices, is enforcing social distancing practices and limiting golf carts to a single golfer unless riders are from the same household at both Sea Island and Ocean Forest. Locker rooms are closed at Sea Island and Ocean Forest and dining at both is take-out only.
All Sea Island Co. team members are encouraged to follow the hygiene protocols of the CDC and are required to stay home if they have any symptoms of an illness.
Other Sea Island facilities where stringent social distancing cannot be practiced have been closed, he said.
In other coronavirus news:
• Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Coastal Health District, including an additional one in Glynn County, five more in Chatham County and one more in Bryan County. No deaths due to the coronavirus had been reported in any of the eight counties in the district as of 7 p.m. Friday. Number of cases confirmed for each county in the district are as follows: Glynn, seven; Camden, two; Chatham, 15; Effingham, four; Bryan, five; and Long and Liberty, one each. No cases have been confirmed in McIntosh County to date.