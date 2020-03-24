The Sea Island Co. announced Monday that it would be laying off most of its staff in addition to the previously announced closure of the Sea Island Resort to new guests through May 15.
“We will continue to operate at a minimum level of service for our existing membership while employing stringent social distancing practices. As our in-house guests depart, we will be winding down most of our resort operation,” said Sea Island CEO Scott Steilen.
“As a result of these actions, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily lay off most of our Sea Island team members for a period anticipated to be 60 days.”
Steilen said the country is facing “unprecedented times,” and that the fight to contain COVID-19 has brought great uncertainty to both the health and economic spheres.
“We believe that closing our operation to guests and substantially scaling down our services to our membership was the right choice for our country and our community,” Steilen said. “For our Sea Island team members who were impacted by this temporary layoff, we have provided a generous compensation package that exceeds what we have seen throughout our industry.”
He reiterated that the action was not permanent and that the company hopes to bring back all of its employees when possible.
“We have an incredible team who is as anxious as I am to welcome our guests and members home for a terrific summer at Sea Island,” Steilen said.
The company announced Sunday it would not accept new guests from March 23 to May 15 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other coronavirus- related news:
• The Georgia Department of Public Health announced on Monday that a patient in Camden County tested positive for COVID-19, the first in the county. An individual tested positive in St. Marys earlier this month, but the person came from Folkston in Charlton County seeking treatment and did not originate in Camden.
• In an effort to reduce physical contact, the Glynn County Police Department will provide copies of incident reports electronically, free of charge. For more information, call 554-7800 and press 1 for records.
• The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center sent home around 2,000 students on Friday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and working to get the remaining 1,842 home. FLETC spokeswoman Christa Thompson said essential personnel would remain on-site but that all other employees would work from home to update lesson plans and “continue the mission.”
• Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr warned residents to be wary of scams related to government checks. Anyone who believes they have spotted such a scam should notify the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint.
• Polling places were scheduled to open today for the presidential preference primary, but it will now be held at the same time as the general primary in May. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the election earlier this month due to COVID-19. Voters can request combination absentee ballots by filling out a form at glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Forms can be delivered to the board’s office in person or by mail to 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.org.