Walking trees are typically associated with fantasy books, but the Sea Island Co. helped one live oak cross the street in the wee hours Thursday.
In the next few weeks, Glynn County will begin converting the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road into a roundabout.
Two elderly and sizable live oaks might have come down without Sea Island’s intervention.
The company relocated one of the trees Thursday.
“Mainly we just don’t want to cut them down to build the road,” said Yates Anderson, Sea Island’s vice president of services and development.
Workers with Environmental Design of Texas busied themselves on the clear, crisp night — during which temperatures had dropped to near-freezing — rolling the trees on inflatable tubes diagonally across the intersection from south to north, bringing the 30-plus-foot-tall oak to its new resting place.
The original plan was to move the tree early Monday morning, but half the crew and the heavy equipment operator contracted COVID-19 and had to quarantine, Anderson said.
Environmental Design will move the other live oak at the same intersection in the near future. No road closure will be necessary for the second tree. It will be relocated farther down Retreat Avenue to replace a live oak knocked down in a recent hurricane.
The Sea Island Co. has also committed to managing the landscaping in the roundabout. This one — unlike the one at the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway — will not feature a tree in the center. Anderson noted Sea Island donated the tree adorning that three-way confluence.
Moving trees is fairly routine for Sea Island Co. All told, it has easily moved more than 300 trees, the majority at Frederica Township, where many trees of varying species were shifted around to accommodate water features and other infrastructure.
“We’ve tried different trees,” Anderson said. “Live oaks by far are the most successful I’ve worked with.”
Seeing an oak the size of the one moved Thursday morning might be an amazing sight to some, but not so much to Anderson.
“It’s become (usual), but it shouldn’t,” Anderson said. “I still think it’s a fun process. Some people I talk to about it can’t believe it’s even possible. It’s funny what you get used to.”