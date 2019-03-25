The portion of House Bill 445 that included an exemption for the Sea Island spit was removed from the bill on Monday.
Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said Monday that a substitute bill was offered to the Senate Rules Committee and was unanimously adopted by the committee. The substitute bill did not include the exemption language regarding the Sea Island spit, a portion of beach-front land below the Cloister Hotel.
H.B. 445, sponsored by Rep. Don Hogan (R-St. Simons), aims to amend the Shore Protection Act by proposing changes to how the state regulates private property near the beach.
The bill would reduce the Shore Protection Act’s jurisdictional area to 25 feet, clarifies the definition of a dynamic dune field, allows for “minor activities” to go through a truncated approval process. Before the substitute bill’s adoption on Monday, H.B. 445 basically exempted Sea Island from the act altogether.
“It has been a concern all along, and even last week we’d been working on some amendments and a substitute bill,” Ligon said. “And under our rules, this is the first day that a bill could be amended that’s been moved to the Rules Committee.”
The Rules Committee establishes which bills go to the Senate floor, and that decision is still pending. Ligon said he is not sure the bill will make it out of the current session.
The Brunswick News reported Saturday that Sea Island requested and received special treatment for H.B. 445. Department of Natural Resources staff said the bill’s language crafting process was standard operating procedure.
The Sea Island Company previously fought in court to construct a second rock groin and sand dune on the spit to protect property from rising sea levels. Multi-million dollar housing developments are planned for that area, which is particularly vulnerable due to erosion from past hurricanes.
Language in the former version of H.B. 445, in lines 84-89, pertained directly to the Sea Island spit and made it easier to built in that area.
Hogan had defended the inclusion of this carve-out language during a committee hearing earlier in the session, saying St. Simons benefited from the beach renourishment that has taken place in that portion of Sea Island.
Four days remain in this year’s legislative session. H.B. 445 must pass the senate before Gov. Brian Kemp can sign it into law.