Sea Island Co. announced this week a new partnership with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and Glynn County Schools intended to fight food insecurity in the community.
America’s Second Harvest has launched a $2.5 million capital campaign to triple the size of its Brunswick facility, including the addition of a commercial kitchen to prepare meals for distribution, a volunteer center, a new loading dock and increased warehouse space.
The nonprofit has received a $1.5 million grant and is seeking the remaining $1 million from the community.
The Anschutz Foundation, a private charitable organization founded by Sea Island Co. owner Philip Anschutz, has pledged $500,000 in matching funds for every dollar raised in the community toward the $1 million goal.
Food insecurity is a quiet but colossal issue in Glynn and surrounding counties. Thousands of families are not able to consistently access affordable, healthy food, according to America’s Second Harvest. Limited finances, inadequate access to quality fresh food and other challenges contribute to many families’ experiences with food insecurity.
“Over one-fifth of the residents of Glynn County experience food insecurity,” said Scott Steilen, president and CEO of Sea Island Co. in an announcement about the partnership. “That is simply too many. The expansion of America’s Second Harvest Brunswick facility will be a critical step in reducing this percentage in our community. This is an important issue for everyone, and it is time we make a strong commitment to address it. We are grateful to the Anschutz Foundation for their support.”
Around 1.5 million people in Georgia struggle with food insecurity, and around 175,540 report suffering from food insecurity in Coastal Georgia, according to America’s Second Harvest, which aims to address the issue through numerous programs.
The agency has partnered in Glynn County with 38 nonprofits and provided more than 1.5 million meals in 2020. Food distributions in the county serve thousands of families at a time and became a critical and reliable source of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expanding the Brunswick facility will allow the nonprofit to reach more families in need.
“This project will help so many children, families and seniors that are at risk for hunger not have to worry about where or when they will have their next meal,” said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of America’s Second Harvest. “We are so honored to work with Sea Island and the Anschutz Foundation to end hunger in Coastal Georgia.”
Children in Glynn County are among those heavily impacted by food insecurity. More than 64 percent of students in Glynn County Schools are eligible for free or reduced lunch at school.
It’s not uncommon for schools to be the main daily source of a balanced meal for many children in the county.
Sea Island Co.’s announcement included plans to work closely with Glynn County Schools to stock food pantries in every public school in the county.
The program follows the successful model in the Savannah school system where the pantries contain shelf-stable boxes of food that are enough for three to four family meals and breakfast.
Glynn County teachers, principals, guidance counselors and social workers will be able to refer students and their families for food assistance from the pantry in their school.
The Anschutz Foundation will fund the cost of the food that is provided by America’s Second Harvest, and Glynn County Schools will fund the cost for the pantry/ storage area at each school.
“We are very fortunate to live in an area with stakeholders like the Sea Island Co.,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “They have been valued partners with the Glynn County School System since I was a student many years ago. Meeting the basic needs of our students must be first and foremost in our mission. The Sea Island Co. in conjunction with America’s Second Harvest are making it possible for us to do just that.”
Steilen made the announcement Tuesday about the new efforts to fight food insecurity in the community during an event hosted at Rainbow Island on Sea Island, where members gathered for a dinner and concert. Proceeds from the event went toward charities addressing food insecurity.
The concert featured performer Kelley James and was one of James’ stops on his “The Million Meals Tour,” which is also raising money to fight food insecurity.
Before the concert, Steilen urged those in attendance to support the efforts and join the work to end food insecurity in Glynn County.
“We hope all of you that are now a part of this community as members think about helping in some way, shape or form and doing your part to make this a better place to be,” he said. “It’s not lost on me that a number of my team members will be directly affected by this project, and so you will be helping our Sea Island family when you help all these other families in the county.”