A baby orangoutang peeked out from among the figures on the crowded shelf, as Joy Hughes carefully lifted the statue.
“I always try to get everything technically right ... the mouth, the number of fingers they have,” she said, gently setting it back down.
Hughes prizes the detail of the animals, keeping the intricacies as they pass through clay and into bronze sculptures. Most of her inspiration comes from life — photos of nature that she picks up along the way. Of course, there’s a healthy dose of whimsy too. Mermaids with cascading curls also dot the shelves of Hughes’ Brunswick studio, adding a little bit of imagination to the otherwise realistic spread.
This particular collection will soon find its way to Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island, where Hughes will join fellow local artist Lydia Thompson for an August exhibit. The show will have its opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Hughes will bring 72 pieces to be featured — no easy feat for any artist.
But Hughes journey is even more impressive when one considers where she started. In 1996, an accidental fall down stairs left her with a traumatic brain injury. For months, Hughes was in a body cast and endured numerous surgeries. Even two years after the accident, Hughes outlook was bleak. That is, until her husband, Ron, decided to try something different.
“He remembered me saying that I had sculpted a foal out of Alabama clay when I was young, so he went and got a block of clay,” she said. “He told me to make him something ... and I think I threw it at him. I was over it ... I was over everything. But he kept on until I did a unicorn. And I think that came out of hope. Wishing for something that would give me a glimmer of hope.”
Hughes went on to sculpt a number of animals that night, staying up until 3 a.m., charged by the creative process. It was a turn of events that Hughes felt saved her life.
“The creativity I discovered within me gave me back the feeling of self-worth that my injuries had taken from me,” she said. “Sculpture literally gave me back my life.”
Hughes had a natural talent, which was later refined by working with the Brevard Museum of Art and Science in Brevard, Fla. They allowed her to work in their labs and encouraged her growth. The museum’s director even suggested that Hughes compete for a commission the Melbourne Beach Public Library’s bronze reading girl statute. After submitting her sample, she was selected out of 270 artists to create the piece.
Over the years, Hughes has continued to develop and refine her skills. And while her abilities improved, art has remained a mode for combating life’s sorrows. In January, her great-granddaughter, Addi, passed away after a valiant fight against a brain tumor. Hughes has decided to do a series of sculptures called “Angels Before Their Time,” where she will create lifelike pieces of children who died from cancer.
“My granddaughter started a nonprofit called Addi Gives Back. So the proceeds from the sculptures will go toward that,” she said. “(The nonprofit organization) helps other families with children being treated at Wolfson’s. They just recently did Christmas in July and took presents to children who may not make it to December.”
Through all of her work, whether it’s a commissioned work or something gifted to charity, Hughes shares the inspiration that saved her all of those years ago. Each piece contains elements of hope fused in with the bronze and clay.
“God shuts doors but he opens windows,” she said with a smile. “I live by that creed because this has been a journey. I really did not think I was ever going to get my life back.”
