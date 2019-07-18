Cool evenings are hard to come by in July in the Golden Isles, and cub scouts at the Viking Twilight Camp on Blythe Island didn’t waste it on Wednesday.
“This is the first year we’ve done the Viking camp theme. Last year we did the medieval theme,” said Swen Knight, camp organizer and pack 234 cubmaster.
Twilight Camp, hosted in the Boy Scouts of America’s Camp Tolochee, took place this week, Monday through Thursday.
Cub Scouts attending the camp learned a variety of skills, from archery to leatherworking, Viking break-making techniques and BB gun shooting. Activities included lawn chess, a climbing wall, wrist rockets and more.
Keeping with the theme, cub scouts also participated in Viking games and activities, were treated to performances by re-enactors in period dress and a self-described jester who kept the jokes flowing like mead.
“The thing that sets it apart is that we have them here, talking and interacting like Vikings would and adding some authenticity,” Knight said.
Tolochee’s assembly area was transformed into an arena for the Cub Scouts to play a traditional Scandinavian game called kubb.
“It’s a Viking game, apparently played with femurs and skulls,” said Betsy Knight, another Twilight Camp organizer. “You throw the batons in an underhand toss and try to knock over the opposing team’s blocks.”
Kids being who they are, the old Boy Scout campground was buzzing with activity.
When asked what he most enjoyed, Cub Scout Adin Camp said “Going crazy. Eating Viking break, shooting rifles, climbing the (rock) wall.”
“I wanted to take some (bread) home,” another Cub Scout, Logan Wendel, chimed in.
Both spent a lot of time on the archery range, agreeing that it was probably the most fun part.
More than just an event for local Cub Scout packs, Twilight Camp is also part of an effort by the Knights to bring more activities back to the Blythe Island campground, which was once a regional camp for the Boy Scouts of America.
Betsy is also the organizer of the annual Tiger Prowl, one of the few annual scouting activities held at the camp.
“We’re like the stepchild down here. They’ve moved everything up to Black Creek, so we’re doing what we can,” Swen said.
They and other local Cub Scout leaders are planning a camp based around aquatic activities to utilize Tolochee’s relatively new pool, the lake in the center of the camp and various accesses to waterways in the surrounding marsh.
“Keep an eye out, because we’re working on some things,” Swen said.