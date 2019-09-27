The attempted murder trial of Paul Onel Scott went to the jury around four or five hours later than originally anticipated Wednesday, but jurors worked through the evidence and the testimony and Wednesday night returned with a verdict of guilty on all seven counts.
According to testimony during the trial, there was a conflict between Scott and Angel Sullivan that got out of hand at the Palms Motel on U.S. Highway 17 in the early hours of Aug. 12, 2018, and Scott shot at Sullivan twice. The second shot, made with a stolen .380-caliber Taurus handgun, struck Sullivan in the chest and caused serious injuries.
Scott also had a notable amount of illegal drugs in his possession at the time.
He’ll receive his sentence Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.
The eighth count of his indictment, possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, was bifurcated from the case under a belief the jury’s knowledge of the charge would prejudice them against the defendant. After the verdict, the District Attorney’s Office chose to drop the eighth count.
In other superior court matters, a Glynn County grand jury issued several new indictments. Kristen Lee Ball is accused of five counts of theft by conversion and one count of making a false statement regarding Satilla Marsh Elementary Parent-Teacher Association money meant to procure generators for a fall festival.
She allegedly took $967.78, $1,200, $404.17 and $485, specifically. The fifth count states she simply took more than $5,000 that belonged to the PTA. Taylor Ball is also charged in Count 4, which is in regard to the $485.
Ronrecus Qwentell Goodwin was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer for allegedly shooting and killing Cameron Johnson on Sept. 13.
According to police reports from the time, Goodwin and Johnson got into an argument in the 2500 block of Ellis Street when things got out of hand. Officers found Johnson shot at the scene, and he later died at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Goodwin tried to turn himself in following the alleged crime but he did so before there was a warrant for his arrest, so he was sent away, then turned himself in again once there was an active warrant.