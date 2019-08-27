Scientists looking for insights in pollinator census

The first magnolias lived thanks to beetles, which — to those unaware — turn out to be pollinators. These days the picture of the pollinator more resembles something winged, like bees. The global decline in bee populations has been of some concern for some time, and in that vein, the University of Georgia organized what it called the Great Georgia Pollinator Census.
The event took place Friday and Saturday across the state, and Friday afternoon Glynn County 4-H students joined staff at the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant to tally these important insects in the Brunswick Station’s demonstration garden.
Because the event was citizen-science based, the decision was made to keep things relatively simple by limiting the data to insects.
“We thought it would be really fun to start off this year just seeing how it goes, give feedback to the folks at the Griffin campus who developed it, and connecting the kids to nature — I thought it would be fun for them to see how they do with it,” said Keren Giovengo, ecoscapes program manager.
All the plants in the Brunswick Station’s demonstration garden are native varieties generally suited to the local climate. Around a dozen students participated in the effort.
“I want the kids to see things and feel like they’re exploring and connecting with what’s out there,” Giovengo said. “We want to see how the actual implementation of the survey goes for today. We’re on a learning curve for the first year and excited and looking forward to many many more.”
The census asked for participants to group insects seen into one of eight categories — carpenter bees, bumble bees, small bees, honey bees, wasps, flies, butterflies and other insects. Giovengo handed out flyers with photos of the different types of bees and other insects to the students in order to help them figure out which was which.
Carpenter bees, for instance, tend to be quite large, with dense hair on the head and thorax, but none on the abdomen. Bumble bees, generally smaller, have noticeably smaller heads and a hairy abdomen. Honey bees, which run around the same length as bumble bees, are skinnier with more golden coloring. Any bee smaller than a honey bee is considered a small bee.
Wasps, of course, have a distinctive long, thin body type and are generally hairless. For flies, some look quite similar to bees, but they can be figured out by only having two wings instead of four.
The garden the insects buzzed around Friday’s been in existence for around nine years. It’s to undergo a significant replanting effort in the spring.
“This was implemented in 2010 — it was funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monies, and the idea was to develop a demonstration garden that allows both citizens and professionals to better-understand the diversity of native plants we have here in Coastal Georgia, and the value of them,” Giovengo said.