Scientists deliver antibiotics to injured right whale calf

With each North Atlantic right whale important to the survival of the species — especially the adult females and their calves, a multi-agency state and federal effort is underway to save the life of the calf recently born to the right whale known as Derecha.
Last week, scientists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spotted Derecha and her calf — the fourth calf born so far this season — off the Georgia coast, but also noticed the calf had significant injuries indicative of a boat strike.
Teams with state Department of Natural Resources and Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research continued to track the pair and assess the calf’s injuries. Monday, DNR and FWC on-water teams caught up to the whales and discovered some disappointing news.
“Based on the images received, the calf’s wounds are worse than originally thought — for example, some of the wounds are to the lip and may not be repairable, leading to impacts on feeding,” NOAA Fisheries reported.
As a result, researchers downgraded the calf’s prognosis from guarded to poor. Wednesday afternoon, off Fernandina Beach, Fla., biologists confirmed a sighting of the whales and moved in so an on-site veterinarian could determine the antibiotics that could help, and to administer those drugs. NOAA Fisheries announced a remote administration of antibiotics was successful and monitoring of the calf continues.
The mother, Derecha, is around 27 years old, having been first spotted in December 1993. She’s calved three other times, with the last time being 2010. The 10-year gap in calving is one of many factors putting North Atlantic right whales on a path toward extinction. With around 400 whales or less in existence — and only around 100 or so of those are calving-age females — each calving cycle counts.
Right whales only give birth to one calf per cycle, and these cycles used to occur every three or four years. Calving females have to build up a significant amount of blubber on which to sustain themselves and their calf before traveling south to calve, returning north. However, warming oceans is causing their main food source, zooplankton, to move north, which causes issues with finding food and with making the trip south and back a longer one.
As a result, in the last several years, these calving cycles lengthened, as seen with Derecha.