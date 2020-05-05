The situation regarding being “open for business” is a fluid one, with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rolling out openings for tattoo parlors, massage therapists, hair salons and bowling alleys a week ago, to dine-in restaurants this past Friday.
This week, it looks as if more venues will be scheduled to open in the next few days.
A former infectious disease specialist with the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who lives on St. Simons Island, is concerned that the re-opening of the state is moving forward much too quickly.
Dr. Thomas Hodge is the former director of the immunogenetics lab in the Division of AIDS, STDS and TB Laboratory Research at CDC. Subsequently, he received an endowed chair to help set up the infectious disease program at UGA in the College of Vet Medicine.
“Currently, I work with WHO (World Health Organization) and four, at last count, pharmaceutical companies to help develop vaccines and antiviral drugs for the SARS-CoV2 pandemic,” he said.
Hodge feels it’s premature to open the state.
“It is too soon in the midst of this pandemic,” he said. “Conservative estimates predict that with 10-14 days of opening, the state will see 2,000 cases a day.”
Opening the beaches for tourism, he added, is worrisome because the number of ICU (intensive care unit) admissions in the Golden Isles will be too many for the hospital to handle.
A decision on beaches could be made when the current order expires Wednesday.
“Other cities, like in Japan, for instance, opened too soon and saw a surge of infections forcing them to shut down again,” he said.
Two promising independent reports, which have not been peer reviewed, may hold some promise.
“(They) suggest that people born after 1971, who received the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, may have some immunity to SARS-CoV2,” Hodge said. “This is not confirmed, but there is some homology between a protein found in rubella and SARS, albeit small, which may account for children being less susceptible, or having a milder form of COVID.
“Arguing against this is the fact that most physicians, particularly those working in ERs, are required to receive boosters, but some of them, as you know, have been killed by the virus. Like I said, not confirmed, but looks interesting.”
As people begin to resume some semblance of their former normal social lives, Hodge urges caution.
“This is a highly contagious virus,” he said. “It spreads faster than kudzu. The major problem is that an infected person can be asymptomatic (without symptoms) and still spread the virus. This gives a false sense of security.”
Still, people are restless, and it’s common knowledge that they are gathering in neighborhood cul-de-sacs, driveways, patios, and just about anywhere they can exercise social distancing and still have fellowship. In many cases, people bring their own snacks and beverages to lessen the chance of cross-contamination.
Hodge said even in gatherings where proper protocols are being followed there are things to consider.
“You don’t know where your friends have been, and as (already) stated, people who are asymptomatic can still transmit the disease,” he said. “For example, one person in Albany came from New York with the virus with no apparent symptoms. Now the city has the highest death rate in the state, and one (of the highest) in the nation, for a population of its size.”
Although Kemp is allowing businesses to open in phases, precautions are still being advised. On Thursday, the governor issued a directive in line with the CDC guidelines that face coverings should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult, like grocery stores, picking up food from restaurants or using public transportation.
“Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others,” Kemp said in a prepared statement.
On Saturday, he extended some prevention guidelines through May 13. This keeps strict social distancing and sanitation rules in effect which vary by type of business.
At the same time, he formally extended the public health state of emergency through June 12 to enhance testing and contact tracing and maintain effective emergency response options throughout the state.
The order also requires medically fragile and elderly residents to continue to shelter in place through June 12, and orders long-term care facilities to utilize enhance infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.