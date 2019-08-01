Science education can go far beyond what’s written in a textbook.
Hands-on activities bring science to life. And this summer, science teachers in Glynn County Schools had the opportunity to take a variety of field trips through which they brushed up on the content they’re teaching and were inspired with some new ideas for hands-on experiments for their students.
The opportunity was made possible by a grant the school system received this year.
“We’ve done all these field trips so they could brush up on the content and turn their experiences into activities for the students,” said Cathy Pittman, science and social studies coordinator for Glynn County Schools.
The teachers participated last week in the “Sizzling Summer Science” program on Sapelo Island, where they were able to see firsthand some of the important research and work being done on the barrier island.
“There’s so much cool science going on out here, and that’s important to show teachers — that this is going on in their backyard,” said Adam Mackinnon, education coordinator for the Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve on Sapelo Island.
They observed rattlesnakes in their natural habitats, visited a water distribution station, discussed harmful algae blooms and much more.
“It’s easier for teachers to teach something they’ve experienced,” Mackinnon said. “That’s how most people learn. And if they get excited about this, excitement is very
contagious.”
The teachers later returned to their schools and created classroom activities and lessons that incorporate what they learned, to share with other elementary school teachers in the district.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this,” Pittman said. “For the past two years, we have had a curriculum development week where teachers came and worked collaboratively with other teachers and developed lesson plans that are shared in the district.”
Pittman said she hopes to see the summer program’s activities translate into classroom activities.
“Students should do science, not watch it,” she said. “They need to do science.”
This group of teachers sacrificed days of the summer vacation to ensure that students have that opportunity, she said.
“They’ve given up eight days of their summer every Tuesday and Wednesday for a month,” se said. “As a science coordinator, I could not have asked for a better group of teachers.”
