Julia Lemire’s family recipe for no-bake peanut butter cookies, developed during the Great Depression and passed along through generations since, received its moment in the spotlight Wednesday.
Lemire unveiled the simple but delicious recipe at the sixth annual CHEM 1100 Cook-Off at College of Coastal Georgia. Lemire, a culinary student, converted the long-treasured family recipe into directions for a science experiment for her service-learning project in the chemistry class, a required course for culinary majors at the college.
“It was handed down to my grandmother, handed down to my mother,” Lemire said. “We’ve all been raised on it.”
The Cook-Off serves as the final portion of the class’s service-learning project. They were required to “shop” for ingredients at the local food pantry at America’s Second Harvest and craft recipes that use items found at the pantry.
The students prepared portions of their recipe and served samples Wednesday to community members, college faculty and staff and their fellow students. Participants in the event made donations to America’s Second Harvest, and Andrea Wallace, the course instructor, said the Cook-Off aims to also raise awareness of the local nonprofit.
“Their project really is to come up with some dish that’s nutritious that you can make from products from the food bank,” Wallace said.
The students demonstrated their skills at the event, serving out samples of fresh corn salad, cheesecake pudding, cheeseburger macaroni and much more.
Lemire’s cookies seemed to be a hit. She offered a sample to Kimberly Mannahan, the college’s director of service-learning and undergraduate research, who accepted gladly and quickly complimented the taste and texture. The high-protein snack had only 140 calories, said Lemire, who was able to find nearly all ingredients for the recipe — including sugar, oats, peanut butter, cocoa powder and even milk — at the food bank.
“My great-grandparents created their recipe for it during the Great Depression, and that’s the one I follow,” she said. “No bake. You literally take the butter, the milk, the sugar and the cocoa powder and you put them on the stovetop … and you bring it to a boil, while whisking the whole time.”
Lemire then adds peanut butter, but she said almond or hazelnut butter could be substituted.
“You make sure that’s all melted and nicely mixed in, and then you pour that into a bowl with the oats,” she said. “And you scoop out portions, what size you want, and you’re done. As soon as it hardens about 30 minutes in the refrigerator, you’re done.”
The chemistry class helped Lemire focus more on the scientific aspects of cooking, she said.
“We actually had to use the stuff we learned in chemistry class to figure out the grams of fat, how many carbs there were, how many proteins there were,” she said.
The students had to use that information to create recipes that emphasize nutrition as well.
“We want to show that you can get food from the food bank and still eat well,” Wallace said.