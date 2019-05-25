Ron Byram and his wife Barbara are no strangers to the Neutral Zone Studios in Kingsland, where several online Star Trek series have been filmed.
The couple from Charlotte, N.C., were among the first people to visit the studio on Friday for this weekend’s fan appreciation event.
An hour after the doors to the studio opened at 2 p.m., more than 100 fans had already entered the studio to check out the sets identical to those from the iconic 1960s TV series.
“We were dying to see it again,” Byram said.
One of the highlights of previous fan appreciation events is the opportunity for fans to meet some of the actors, directors, makeup artists and others who work behind the scenes for the productions.
“They were just regular people,” he said.
For those who have attended previous fan appreciation events, there are some new features such as the familiar sound effects of electronic equipment and some new sets.
For those who haven’t, they will likely be overwhelmed walking down corridors and into rooms identical to those on TV.
Royal Weaver, one of the volunteers who has been involved with the studio the past nine years, said some fans bring multiple costumes to wear each day.
“There’s a lot of Trekkies,” Weaver said. “They’re fanatical. They get to relive their childhood.”
Dan Scanlon, another longtime volunteer, said the studio in Kingsland is the only fully outfitted Star Trek studio open in the nation.
“It’s a labor of love from dozens of volunteers,” he said.
Scanlon and other volunteers have built the sets from the TV show’s original architectural designs. He also controls the mics during filming at the studio.
Brunswick author Jack McDevitt is among the participants who will attend the event today and possibly Sunday to interact with the many sci-fi fans attending the event.
McDevitt said most of the fans who will attend this weekend’s event are not familiar with his books, which have won many prestigious awards.
The readers who are familiar with his books typically ask when his next book is coming out or about some of the main characters in his books.
McDevitt said he was impressed with the studio.
“I got blown away with what I saw,” he said. “They really did a great job.”
Alex Prentice, of Kingsland, said he played a role on a recent episode and loved the experience.
“I love being on this set,” he said. “I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad. It’s a dream.”
The fan appreciation event opens at 9 a.m. today, with activities scheduled to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The studio is located at 516 William St. in Kingsland. Fans can get free wrist bands to enter the studio at the Hawthorn Hotel, 1323 King Ave., in the hotel’s meeting room.
The hotel is located just east of Interstate 95 off Georgia 40 near the Exit 3 interchange in Kingsland.
Go to neutralzonestudios.com for more information.