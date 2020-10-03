Glynn County Schools has seen a significant reduction in the number of reported COVID-19 positive cases and potential exposures among students and staff in the past two weeks.
The school system reported Friday that over the past week three students tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member tested positive. Three students and four staff members are reported to be in quarantine due to direct exposure at school.
The week before, Sept. 21 through Sept. 25, no positive COVID-19 tests were reported among students and one was reported for a staff member.
This reduction in the number of cases could be attributed to several factors, including reduced community transmission in the county, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools and the school system’s lead contact with the public health department.
Safety measures in schools are also likely contributing factors.
“It has been evident that our students and teachers are taking the necessary precautions outlined in our ‘Return to School Framework,’” Whitehead said. “A prime example is that masks are being worn, and we are reminded frequently through various outlets that this strategy has shown success in slowing the spread of the virus.”
Other precautionary measures in place include classroom seating charts and cohort scheduling, both of which are planning tools that Whitehead said have helped mitigate exposures at school.
“The fact that students are in this structured setting during the day following the healthy hygiene practices and wearing masks could also be considered as a source of the lowered numbers,” she said.
Glynn County Schools began classes Aug. 20 and offered an in-person or virtual option to families, who were asked to commit to sticking with a chosen learning environment for the first nine weeks or semester of the school year.
The school system recently offered families the opportunity to transition either from in-person to virtual learning or vice versa. The district received 591 requests for elementary students and 329 for middle school students.
The majority of the requests were to return to face-to-face learning from virtual, Whitehead said.
Students who chose to switch began in their new learning environment Monday.
Whitehead said the health department continues to provide daily updates to school officials on community and regional statistics.
“We have started discussions of potential thresholds to consider changes to practices in the schools,” she said.
Cooperation and support from staff, families and the community have been essential to the school system’s success in reopening schools safely, Whitehead said.
“School leaders and nurses have risen to meet the demands of the health-related challenges presented by the pandemic and ensuring communication is maintained with our families,” she said. “Teachers and support staff have invested greatly in continuing to provide quality instruction regardless of a student’s learning environment.”
Families have also had to respond to the new requirements, and Whitehead said the district acknowledges the impact quarantine and isolation procedures have on families, who have to make adjustments to keep children home.
“Glynn County is fortunate to have thoughtful and generous stakeholders who have expressed their support in a number of ways,” she said.
The school system also recognizes that the reduced number of reported COVID-19 cases in recent weeks may not be a trend that continues, Whitehead said.
“The support and current downward trend in cases are not taken for granted,” she said.