Sometimes, students can feel alone even while surrounded by hundreds of other people.
Those who feel isolated at school may not always know where to go or to whom they can speak about their mental health concerns.
But a simple “hello” from a peer may make a significant difference and open doors to a more inclusive school culture.
Needwood Middle School aimed Monday to work on opening those doors and encouraging students to engage with each other in meaningful ways. During lunch sessions Monday, the school kicked off a week of activities focused on suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
Each grade level at Neewood participated in a “Start with Hello Conversation in the Café” activity during their lunch period. Using conversation starters written on cards, the students chatted and asked questions intended to help everyone learn a little more about each other.
“We’re trying to get them engaged, or you may have kids that connect and find something in common with another kid,” said Robin Jacques, a counselor at Needwood.
September is Suicide Prevention Month, and this week the national nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise is promoting a “Start With Hello Week” campaign that aims to create cultures of inclusion in schools.
“This is a week of being open and vulnerable, asking for help, giving help,” Needwood assistant principal Stacy Taylor told eighth-grade students during lunch.
The campaign fits well into the school’s PBIS program, which aims to promote respect, responsibility and readiness among students at Neewood.
“This is a way that we can combine PBIS and suicide prevention week,” Taylor said. “If we can just apply those three things with being caring and understanding, we can change the culture and start having some conversations.”
Middle school students frequently face mental health challenges, Taylor said, and students that age sometimes attempt self-harm or suicide.
“If we can have these conversations with their peers, they can realize their peers are feeling these same types of influences and these same types of pressures,” Taylor said. “It’s really about communication and keeping the door open.”
Glynn County Schools is promoting the “Start With Hello” campaign districtwide, Jacques said, and each school is taking its own approach to spreading awareness of suicide prevention.
Needwood will have speakers throughout the week and mental health lessons embedded in its class discussions.
“We’re just trying to get them engaged and to be more inclusive,” Jacques said.