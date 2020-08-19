Glynn County Schools says it will enforce an education board mandate that all staff and students wear masks when public schools open Thursday.
Students who do not have masks will be provided one, said Scott Spence, superintendent.
If a student refuses to wear a mask, school staff will meet with the student and parents. If the student still refuses to wear a mask and is supported in that decision by the parents, school leaders will look into virtual learning options, Spence said.
“We currently have a pretty healthy supply of masks in our schools and in our district warehouse,” he said. “We certainly are not turning down donations of masks. We will continue to store them in our warehouse so that principals can get them delivered as needed. We will continue to provide masks as our supplies allow us to do so.”
Students also will be required to wear masks on buses. Those who do not have a mask will be provided with one.
“Of course, with younger students we will have to constantly remind them to wear the mask,” Spence said. “We realize that. With older students, we will remind them and that should be ample.”
The challenge, he said, will be when parents refuse to support the requirement and do not allow their child to wear a mask.
“At that point we will have no alternative but to look into virtual learning options to meet the educational needs of that particular child,” Spence said.
Parents and others in the community can speak to students about the importance of wearing a mask in school buildings, Spence said.
“In addition, parents can make sure that their child has a mask when they come to school,” he said. “We certainly do not have an unlimited supply, so every child who has a mask reduces the likelihood that we may run out of masks.”
Around 3,000 students have signed up for virtual learning.
Teachers returned to work Aug. 4 and were given extra time to prepare for the school year after the education board voted to delay the start of school and push the first day to Thursday. The initial start date was Aug. 11.
Plans are also in place to maintain transparency regarding COVID-19 cases in schools, Spence said. Just before the teacher planning period began, a few teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the first several days of planning, he said.
“We’ve had situations where they had symptoms and got sent home but did not have COVID,” he said.
Once the academic year begins, schools plan to notify families when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19. The school’s principal will notify Valerie Whitehead in the central administration office, and Whitehead will contact the Department of Public Health.
Schools will use classroom seating charts to let the health department know who has been in contact with a student who tests positive.
“Everyone at that school will receive a notice via email that someone has tested positive, and then another email will come behind that one second laters that will let the parents know it was in their child’s classroom,” Spence said. “
The health department will be in touch if a student is found to have been directly exposed, which is being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes, Spence said.