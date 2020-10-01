Two teenage boys at Brunswick High exchanged harsh words last week.
But school police are still trying to figure out how that escalated to one boy stabbing and wounding the other boy Friday afternoon in the school bus loading area, said Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.
The stabbing occurred at the end of the school day when a 15-year-old student stabbed a 17-year-old student in the small of his back as the victim was preparing to get on his bus, Ellis said.
The victim was home this week recovering from his wound, for which he was treated and released from Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, a school district spokeswoman said.
The alleged attacker is being held in the Youth Detention Center in Waycross. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Police recovered the knife he used in the stabbing, Ellis said.
“We’re still investigating,” he said. “We’re not sure what the motive was. They had words a couple of days prior to that. We’re looking into that aspect.”
Ellis said the alleged attacker concealed the knife in his backpack.
Ellis described it as a typical pocket knife, in which the blade folds out of the stock and locks into place.
The student slipped the knife onto the campus with the intention of stabbing the other boy, Ellis said.
The other student was preparing to board his school bus around 3:30 p.m. when the boy walked up quickly from behind, stabbed him, and fled the scene, Ellis said.
“The young man got on the bus and realized he had been cut,” Ellis said. “Fortunately, it was a grazing cut. The school nurse did a real good job of treating him at the scene. It wasn’t life-threatening. It was just scary.”
In his 12 years with the school system’s police force and 10 years as its chief, Ellis does not recall such an overtly violet act on a school campus, he said.
Within minutes, county and city law enforcement joined the school police officers in a sweeping search for the suspect, Ellis said.
Officers went to his parents house to inform them of the incident.
“I made up my mind I was not going home that evening until we caught him,” Ellis said.
Realizing he was the target of such an intense search, the alleged stabber walked into the Dollar General store in the Cypress Mill Plaza a couple of hours later and asked an employee if he could use a phone, Ellis said.
“He turned himself in,” Ellis said. “He did the right thing at that point. We had him in custody by around 6 p.m.”
School police use handheld metal detectors from time to time to conduct random searches of students and backpacks on campus, Ellis said.
He encouraged students to speak up if they learn that “trouble is brewing.”
“I’ve been with the agency since 2008 and this is the first time in my tenure we’ve had something like this occur,” Ellis said. “Overall, our schools are pretty safe places. This was pretty shocking.”