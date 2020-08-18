Like most aspects of the school day, breakfast and lunch will not be the same experience for students when they return to school Thursday.
Glynn County Schools has developed new meal procedures that aim to limit the ways students and staff could spread COVID-19.
Grab-and-go breakfast will be available in all schools and will be distributed from carts at school entrances.
In elementary schools, students will be split into two groups and will alternate days they eat in the cafeteria or in their classroom. Hot meals will be served to students every other day, and bagged lunches will be provided for those eating in their classrooms.
The nutrition department staff will also continue to provide meals for students who are learning virtually at the start of the school year.
“For the students who are virtual learning, we have an online ordering form so parents can log on any time during the week to place the order that they’re going to pick up for their virtual students,” said Shelley Daniel, director of school nutrition for Glynn County Schools.
Order forms for virtual learners will be due by noon every Monday, and meal pick-ups will be on Tuesdays between 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Brunswick High School.
All students in the district are given free breakfast, but lunch is sold at prices based on free/reduced lunch eligibility. So, parents of virtual learners will be able to sign up to receive meals from the school system once a week, and they will need to sign up for breakfast and/or lunch.
A week’s worth of meals will be distributed each Tuesday to those who sign up for this option.
Daniel encouraged parents to go ahead and place those orders.
“We’d love to get their orders in,” she said. “It helps us know how much to purchase.”
Nutrition department staff have been distributing meals to students since schools closed in March. From mid-March to the end of the school year in May, more than 150,000 meals were served to local students.
“And of course, we’ve served well over that including throughout the summer because in the summer we had five community sites, plus we fed summer school and our JumpStart programs,” Daniel said.
She said she’s seen her team go above and beyond to prepare for this new school year. Cafeteria managers have logged on for weekly meetings all summer, even though they’re off work during the summer months, to brainstorm and to discuss plans for this year.
This year, the nutrition department is also encouraging parents to pay for meals online and to use the online meal application to get approved for free/reduced lunch eligibility.
“We already have over 5,000 of our students that are eligible for free and reduced meals for this upcoming school year, but we have over almost 3,000 that had an application last year that have not completed their online application this year,” Daniel said.
Meal times may look different this year, but Daniel said she feels her team is prepared to continue providing this important service.
“I honestly believe that we’re ready,” she said.
The 2020-2021 free and reduced meal application is available online at schoolcafe.com/GlynnCounty.