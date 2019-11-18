Two Sterling Elementary School children were not seriously hurt early Monday morning when the school bus they were riding in was rear-ended by a pickup truck on U.S. 341 just north of Cypress Mill Road, according to County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis.
Both children were taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for evaluation, Ellis said.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m., apparently caused by a Toyota Prius rear-ending the pickup truck, which in turn rear-ended the school bus, Ellis said. No word on possible injuries within the Prius or the pickup. All three vehicles were southbound.
The school bus had just started its morning route, having only picked up the two children, Ellis said. Damage to the bus was such that it had to be towed from the scene, Ellis said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. No further updates were available at press time.