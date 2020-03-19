All the seats at Brunswick High School’s cafeteria tables were empty just before lunchtime Wednesday, but the cafeteria was a hub of activity.
Staff members of Glynn County Schools’ food and nutrition services department worked efficiently to bag food items that were sent home during the school system’s first day of drive-through food distribution while schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Outside the cafeteria doors, other staff members worked alongside school resource officers to hand meals to parents and guardians there to pick up food for their students.
“There’s enough food in here for lunch today, breakfast tomorrow and lunch tomorrow (and breakfast Friday),” explained an SRO as he handed several bags of food to a car passenger. “And then Friday you come and get lunch for Friday and breakfast for Monday.”
The school system has had to adapt to the unprecedented circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Schools closed Tuesday and plan to remain closed until April 13.
But because many children in the community rely on the school system for breakfast and lunch daily, school staff have organized meal pick-up opportunities that will be offered three days a week through April 3, when spring break begins.
Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at four school sites — Brunswick High, Altama Elementary, Burroughs-Molette Elementary and Sterling Elementary.
Students who walk to those four schools are also able to pick up meals, and home deliveries are being offered to students who are wheelchair bound or have other medical needs that prohibit them from getting to the school.
Meals distributed Wednesday included peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chips, yogurt, fresh fruit and vegetables, cereal bars and cartons of milk.
School staff quickly surpassed the distribution numbers anticipated. By the end of the two-hour distribution window, around 2,240 bags — which equalled nearly 8,960 meals — were given out, said Shelley Daniels, director of school nutrition for Glynn County Schools.
Daniels said she’s planning to give out 4,000 bags of food on Friday, which will be 8,000 meals.
She asked that parents and guardians driving to pick up food go to Brunswick High if possible, so that students walking to the other three sites can be better accommodated.
Because Brunswick High is the central kitchen for this endeavor, it will have higher staffing numbers and be better equipped to serve drivers picking up food, Daniels said.
This service is crucial to the continued well-being of students, she said.
“It’s what we do on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s our passion for what we do. We feed them healthy meals, and we know we have students who would go without if we weren’t providing for them.”