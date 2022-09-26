Glynn County Schools recently announced 19 educators in the district who were named Teacher of the Year at their respective schools.
The teachers will now be considered in a process that will select Glynn County’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn County Schools recently announced 19 educators in the district who were named Teacher of the Year at their respective schools.
The teachers will now be considered in a process that will select Glynn County’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.
School-level Teachers of the Year are selected by their peers to represent their school in the county program.
Finalists will be named from the school-level Teachers of the Year, and a panel of retired educators will observe each finalist in his or her classroom before selecting the county’s Teacher of the Year.
The formal announcement will be made at a ceremony and reception in November.
The Glynn County Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Georgia Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year program. The educator selected acts as an ambassador for Georgia public school teachers, systems and students.
The 2023-24 Georgia Teacher of the Year will be announced at a banquet in Atlanta in the spring.
School-level Teachers of the Year are:
• Katie Howard, FACES Prekindergarten Center/Leaps and Bounds.
• Stacey Winter, Altama Elementary School.
• Michaela Atkinson-Walker, Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.
• Emily Morgan, Glyndale Elementary School.
• Haley LeGrand, Golden Isles Elementary School and Special Education.
• Miranda Geiger, Goodyear Elementary School.
• Barbara Peeler, Greer Elementary School.
• Breanna Young, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School
• Staci Bennett, St. Simons Elementary School.
• Taylor Priest, Satilla Marsh Elementary School.
• Mary Ann Wellman, Sterling Elementary School.
• Devan Rees, Glynn Middle School.
• Octavia Cash, Jane Macon Middle School.
• Victoria Ramirez, Needwood Middle School.
• Natasha Donley, Risley Middle School.
• Erica Johnston, Brunswick High School.
• Chas Bumgardner, Glynn Academy.
• Rachel Yeargan, Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
• Heather Parent, Alternative Programs.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
College of Coastal Georgia stands to benefit from the conservation of around 4,000 acres of marshland in north Glynn County, but the question remains about how to use it.
Barring any unforeseen conditions, the Golden Isles will not see a second Hermine this year.
Seven local and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated this month to arrest 35 suspects on outstanding felony warrants in Operation Coastal Flood.
Hermine may make a second visit to the Golden Isles.
Brunswick city officials and the groups behind three new murals will hold a ribbon cutting for the new paintings Saturday in Ahmaud Arbery Park.
Few joys seem to rival that of dogs and their owners during walks along the beach.