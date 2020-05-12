The daily lives of Glynn County students changed dramatically this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and transformed homes into classrooms and parents into teachers. Distance learning quickly became the new normal, and everyone had to adjust.
Students today are familiar with digital learning tools, but many of them do not have equal access to technology or the internet at home. Teachers and administrators in Glynn County Schools had to find ways to meet their needs.
That effort has included the distribution of technology to families who need it along with a reliance on clear communication with students and parents and strong collaboration among educators.
“The transition to distance learning in the beginning was a challenge, and for the first couple of weeks, we used learning packets because most of our students did not have access to electronic devices,” said Mavis Jaudon, principal of Burroughs-Molette Elementary.
In the beginning of distance learning, school staff were doing a significant amount of their own learning. They had to assess what students and parents needed, determine how much school work was too much for at-home learning and find the best ways to educate from a distance.
“When we first moved into distance learning, the biggest thing for us was really gauging the instructional work load,” said Leslie Forcina, principal of Jane Macon Middle School. “… What we realized is when you’re doing distance learning, you do have to reduce the workload so it’s still challenging but not overwhelming.”
Among the most important initial assessments was the determination of who could not access online learning at home. For those families, the school system began lending out Chromebooks. This distribution made a huge difference in the lives of many students, Jaudon said.
“Once the district distributed Chromebooks to everyone who indicated they did not have access to electronic devices, our teachers have been doing a phenomenal job of teaching online, and we have students who are getting online and participating in class discussions,” she said. “Learning packets are still our best way to make sure students are being educated, but I am excited that our students are using the Chromebooks as part of their distance learning.”
Schools have worked closely with families to distribute hard copies of school work for those who need it. Jane Macon staff offer packets on the weekends and weekdays and have also delivered schoolwork to the homes of families who do not have transportation.
“We still have families who are working — essential workers — and so we needed to have it out on the weekends,” Forcina said. “Also, you could return your work on the weekends.”
Burroughs-Molette provided packets on a bi-weekly basis, inviting parents to come to the school and pick up the school work and to drop off completed packets.
Communication with parents has been crucial for the success of all students as they complete distance learning, Forcina said.
“What has really become our biggest priority is maintaining those close relationships with our students,” she said. “It’s all about communication because if we know what’s going on, and we hear from the students or from a parent and they say, ‘My child is struggling,’ then we can help them.”
Teachers and administrators have kept a close eye on students’ well-being, even without seeing them in person everyday.
“I think all the caring is really being communicated,” Forcina said. “It’s much more about ‘How can we help you?’”
Forcina said the students have had to step up to the challenge as well.
“The kids want to keep up with their school work, even though it’s challenging to do distance learning because they miss school and they know it’s important,” she said.
Teachers and students have all missed being together at school, Jaudon said. But technology has played a role in keeping everyone together.
“I want our students to know that we love them and we miss them, and will continue to communicate with them to ensure that their academic and emotional health needs are met,” Jaudon and. “Students and parents can catch up with us on our Facebook page. We post daily videos of our school announcements and special messages from our teachers.”