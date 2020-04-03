Glynn County Schools will be closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the academic year, which ends May 21, but what comes next remains uncertain.

The school system is waiting on guidance from the Georgia Department of Education to determine whether there will be any changes made to the summer break.

“I don’t think we know enough yet,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools on Thursday. “That would come down from the Georgia Department of Education. I haven’t heard anything yet.”

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he signed an executive order extending K-12 public school closures through the remainder of the academic year to limit the spread of coronavirus. Glynn County Schools closed March 16.

Milestones exams and other end-of-year tests have been canceled by the state education department with some caveats. Advanced Placement (AP) tests will be administered online.

Cole said guidance will be provided soon from the school system about what the requirements will be for the remainder of the school year.

The school system’s nutrition department continues to distribute food from four locations Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. That service will not be offered during the week of spring break, April 6-9.

College of Coastal Georgia announced Thursday it, along with all 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia, will continue to deliver instruction remotely during May and summer semesters with limited exceptions. CCGA is administering all classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

More from this section

+2
Two-hour standoff ends as police capture wanted man

Two-hour standoff ends as police capture wanted man

Brunswick Police SWAT team members ended a two-hour standoff with a wanted man Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Reynolds Street, capturing him inside a home and safely retrieving the 2-year-old son that was inside the residence with him, Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Plan in place to bring St. Simons couple home

Plan in place to bring St. Simons couple home

There’s a glimmer of hope for a St. Simons Island couple aboard the stalled cruise ship the Rotterdam. The vessel, along with its sister Zaandam, have been adrift, waiting for a harbor to accept disembarking passengers.

Police block off streets during standoff in Brunswick

Police block off streets during standoff in Brunswick

Brunswick police were preparing to serve a warrant on a man at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday when he ran inside a home in the 2300 block of Reynolds Street and barricaded himself inside with a 2-year-old child, Brunswick police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

+2
Glynn County 4-H keeping students busy

Glynn County 4-H keeping students busy

Georgia 4-H, the primary youth outreach program of the University of Georgia, engages Glynn County’s students year-round with school activities, monthly meetings and summer camps.