There was a barbecue lunch Friday at Brunswick High, and the custodians didn’t clean up afterward.
That’s because they were the guests of honor at the Glynn County school system’s first custodial appreciation event in years.
Joe Taylor, head of the custodians for the school system, organized the event and called on volunteers to serve and clean up. Taylor’s sister, Terry Harper, was on the serving line with friend Jill McMahan and McHahan’s son, Ryan McGahan, who cooked the barbecue and the side dishes.
Asked about the cleanup, Harper said of the 50 or so custodians, “They’re not going to clean up. I guarantee you that.”
While many other school staffers rested up during the summer, the custodians endured the most taxing months of their work year. While the teachers and students are away, they thoroughly clean and polish all the schools.
“We’re already working hard,’’ Taylor said of the staff.
They pull all the desks, book shelves and other furniture from classrooms, scrub and wax the floors and hallways to get everything gleaming for the return of teachers on Thursday and students next week.
Patricia Bennett has been on the job since 1996. She left Brunswick High six years ago and now works at Coastal Academy.
“I like where I am,’’ she said.
She shrugged off a question about the added work of cleaning up after student pranks.
It’s not just the routine sweeping and vacuuming the floors. Elementary school students with nervous stomachs make messes and in the lower grades a lot of things get spilled.
Kelley Ann Rooks left a classroom job as a paraprofessional at Glynn Middle School and joined the Brunswick High custodial staff just two weeks ago.
She did so to get back in the classroom albeit with better pay.
“I’m in school at [College of] Coastal Georgia for early childhood education,’’ the 29-year-old Rooks said.
She needed a night job so she could work and still go to class, she said.
The night staff works from 2:30 until 10 p.m. and that leaves her mornings open. She’s done custodial work before at an assisted living center in Eatonton.
She hopes to have her degree in three years and already has her eye on a school.
“I want to work at Satilla Elementary,’’ with kindergarten students, she said. “I like little, little kids.”
School Superintendent Virgil Cole thanked them for their efforts.
“Y’all did a fantastic job this summer. Everything looks greats,’’ he said.
Cole said that in some cases, the custodians are role models for students.
School board Chairman Jerry Mancil, who also came to thank the custodians, said that was the case for his daughter, Anna Lee Mancil, now a high school sophomore.
When she was a student at Satilla Marsh, she was assigned to write about the person she most admired. She wrote about a school custodian.
“You do make an impression,’’ Mancil said.
Some went back for seconds of Ryan McGahan’s barbecue, baked beans, collards and coleslaw. McGahan has a catering business in Thibodaux, La. Taylor said he was at McGahan’s engagement party recently and asked him to come cook for the appreciation lunch. McGahan declined at the time, but a week later he called and said he wanted to come.
The diners had a choice of thin Carolina style vinegar sauce or a recipe passed on by McGahan’s late father. Most chose the latter, Big Jim’s Bodacious Sauce, McGahan said.
As the custodians finished up their meals, former U.S. Marine and pastor Kenny Grant spoke to them about stewardship.
Stewards manage things that belong to others, Grant said.
“All of life is about stewardship. Everything I have, I’m simply a manager of it,’’ he said.
People are born with different abilities and they have to use those abilities at their fullest as stewards, Grant said.
At noon Friday, however, they got a break as others became stewards.