Glynn County Schools saw positive gains while reviewing the recently released results of the 2022-2023 Georgia Milestones tests.

Several elementary schools in the county were among the highly ranked in the state. Brunswick High and Glynn Academy also saw its students perform within the top 10-30% in tested content among students performing at the proficient and distinguished levels.

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

