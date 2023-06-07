School system to host career fair
Glynn County Schools will host a Career Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. June 20 at the board office, 5505 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.
The school system is looking to hire K-12 teachers, special education teachers, paraprofessionals, speech language pathologists, pre-K teachers and parapros, art and physical education teachers, ROTC instructors (Marine/Navy), school psychologists, sign language interpreter, foreign language teachers, counselors, custodians, bus drivers and bus monitors.
On-the-spot interviews will be available. To pre-register for the event, go to glynn.k12.ga.us.
— The Brunswick News
