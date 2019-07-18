Glynn County Schools will house students of Morningstar Academy while renovations are completed on the historic Morningstar campus.
Morningstar Children and Family Services operates a residential facility, located in northern Glynn County. Morningstar partners with the school system to provide quality education services to its residents at an on-site school.
The students enrolled in Morningstar Academy will temporarily attend school in classroom space in Risley Annex during Morningstar’s renovations.
“As a school system, we recognize and value the mission of Morningstar to accommodate Georgia’s ‘most in need’ children and youth,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools in a press release. “Our actions to bring students temporarily ‘in house’ is in support of their efforts to improve the model of wraparound services through the gift of space and time.”
The Morningstar site was originally developed as Boys Estate and has gone through many changes through the years. The facility cares for and houses foster children with developmental challenges.
“This arrangement has proven advantageous over the years to reduce additional transitions for children who have typically experienced multiple life-changing events,” according to the press release.
Residents come to Morningstar from around the state and from the local community.
Time and weather have created a need for extensive renovations on the facility. Glynn County Schools has agreed to provide accommodations for the school while the Morningstar staff evaluate and renovate their school building.
“In my 18 months as CEO, our team has worked diligently to identify critical needs and to address those needs,” said Beth VanDerbeck, CEO of Morningstar. “ We look forward to the opportunity this arrangement creates to make our school space an excellent place for our children to learn.”
School system teaching staff will work with the students and during this short-term solution, Cole said.
“We look forward to our continued and great working relationship with Morningstar,” he said. “It is our hope that our community will continue to generously embrace their purpose with volunteerism and financial support.”
The community’s support will play a vital role in the renovations, VanDerbeck said.
“The philanthropic community is very generous and supportive of Morningstar,” she said. “We hope the need to renovate our campus school will be embraced by those who support us, so the children can return to our campus quickly.”
