Glynn County Schools plans to move a little further into the digital age this year by offering electronic report cards.
Middle and high school students and parents will not receive paper report cards this year and will instead be able to access their report cards on Infinite Campus through a Parent Portal.
“That’s a big deal, and so what’s going to be placed upon parents is they’ve got to go sign up for their own Parent Portal,” said Jim Pulos, assistant superintendent for operations and administrative services for Glynn County Schools.
Because of this change, school officials hope to see parents be able to involve themselves more in their students’ academic progress.
“The parents who say, ‘Well, my student never brought it home,’ never have to worry about that anymore,” Pulos said. “So now you have the ability for a parent to look in and see what’s going on.”
Middle and high school staff will assist parents in accessing their log-in passwords and in learning how to operate the Parent Portal program.
“It’s not difficult,” Pulos said. “… But as we start moving more towards a digital society, we want to make that available.”
Parents will also be informed about the dates that grades come out.
Education is a partnership, Pulos said, between the school system, families and other stakeholders. This change aims to provide parents more access to be further involved.
“Parents being involved and knowing ahead of time about grades, and being able to influence and intervene when they need to, is vital,” he said.