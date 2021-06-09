School system summer meal distribution available through July 29
Glynn County Schools’ nutrition department will serve free summer meals through July 29 to children ages 18 and younger at five school sites — Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Sterling Elementary, Goodyear Elementary and Satilla Marsh Elementary.
Operating under the current USDA waivers, which allow parents/guardians to pick up meals for their children, meal packages will be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m. using the same drive-thru distribution model offered this year. Meal packages will include three breakfasts and three lunches on Mondays, and four breakfasts and four lunches on Thursdays.
All sites will be closed on July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday.
The distribution time for Satilla Marsh Elementary is from 10:30-11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
Those seeking more information are asked to contact Shelley Daniel, director of school nutrition for Glynn County Schools, at shelley.daniel@glynn.k12.ga.us.
— The Brunswick News