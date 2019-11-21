School system seeks calendar input
Glynn County Schools is seeking community input on a calendar draft that has been created for the 2021-2022 school year.
In the proposed calendar, the school system will have 178 instructional days for students — 85 days for the first semester and 93 days for the second semester. This change from the usual 180-day instructional calendar aims to provide more options for teacher workdays and professional development.
In the proposed calendar, the school year will begin on the second Tuesday in August, as opposed to the second Thursday, which has been the traditional starting day in Glynn County for the past several years. The earlier start date will provide for short breaks in October, February and March.
A full-week break in November for the Thanksgiving holiday and a full-week break in April for Spring Break will remain.
The draft calendar can be reviewed online at glynn.k12.ga.us. Feedback can be posted on the 2021-2022 Draft Calendar Feedback form.
— The Brunswick News