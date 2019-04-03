Glynn County Schools is seeking feedback from the community about the school district’s improvement plans and federal programs for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school system is asking parents, family members and community representatives to complete a Parent and Community Stakeholder survey that asks how the district can continue to meet their needs.
“We certainly value our parents and community partners and stakeholders,” said Leslie Scarboro, director of federal programs for Glynn County Schools, in a press release. “What they think definitely matters and is critical for helping us revise district-level plans that impact federal funding for Title I and other programs.”
The school system recently posted the survey online. All Title I schools also have a school-based parent input survey posted on individual school websites. Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit their child’s school website to complete the school-based survey as well.
The districtwide survey and school-based surveys will be available through April 25.
The information provided will help the school system evaluate and improve how schools, families and parents work together to help all students achieve academically.
All information provided will be confidential and will be used to assist with future planning for parent and family engagement activities and events in the district and the schools.
“All of our community stakeholders are encouraged to take the survey,” Scarboro said. “We would love to hear from parents, grandparents and caretakers, along with representatives from business, community, government and faith-based organizations and agencies. The survey covers numerous aspects of the educational processes of the school system, so feedback from our community is very important.”
The district survey is available at http://bit.ly/GCSS-input-survey. A Spanish version is also available at http://bit.ly/GCSS-input-survey-espanol.
For more information, please contact Scarboro by calling 912-267-4100, ext. 1545, or by emailing her at leslie.scarboro@glynn.k12.ga.us.