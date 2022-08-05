Glynn County Schools will move closer this year to its goal of reducing paper use with an electronic back-to-school packet initiative.
The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed the plan for parents to complete the series of forms required at the start of this and each subsequent school year electronically at its work session Thursday. Students return to school Tuesday.
Families will not receive a bound back-to-school packet form at open house events but will instead be asked to complete the packet online.
“In collaboration with our public relations department and in alignment with our system strategic goal of moving towards a paperless administrative environment, we implemented an electronic way of being able to get back some of the documents we’re required to get at the beginning of the year,” said Senetra Haywood, director of student services.
Parents who need to complete paper forms will be able to do so, Haywood assured school board members. Forms in Spanish also are available.
The effort is meant to lessen the burden on parents, especially those with multiple children enrolled in the district. It will also reduce the number of forms school staff will need to collect.
Parents are given a code they can use on their phones or computers to access the forms that need to be filled out.
The school district has partnered with the content management company Laserfiche to launch the effort.
“We do use cloud-based storage that belongs to us through Laserfiche just like we do with One Call, just like we do with Infinite Campus,” Haywood said.
Among the forms that parents must complete are a required attendance agreement, club opt-out options and a behavior contract.
In other business, the school board received a brief update on the status of the Center for the Arts, a performing arts center that will be constructed in partnership with College of Coastal Georgia on the college’s Brunswick campus using $20 million previously collected through ESPLOST funds.
McKnight Construction has been hired as project contractor.
The timeline calls for hosting a site dedication in April 2023, breaking ground in August 2023 and completing construction by February 2025.