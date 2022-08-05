Glynn County Schools will move closer this year to its goal of reducing paper use with an electronic back-to-school packet initiative.

The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed the plan for parents to complete the series of forms required at the start of this and each subsequent school year electronically at its work session Thursday. Students return to school Tuesday.

