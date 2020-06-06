Glynn County Schools released a survey this week asking students, parents, teaching, administrators and community members to provide feedback on distance learning as the school system prepares for the new school year.
"In an effort to prepare for school next fall, we have created a very simple and short survey for you to complete for the upcoming school year to help us more fully prepare to meet the needs of the students," according to a Glynn County Schools statement. "We would like to hear your thoughts and suggestions on the most beneficial way to move forward with education in the fall."
A link will be available on the Glynn County Schools’ website atglynn.k12.ga.us.