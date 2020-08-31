School system reports more COVID-19 cases
Glynn County Schools reported as of Friday afternoon 18 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 10 cases among staff members.
The school system has 210 total students in quarantine at home due to direct exposure to the virus at school since classes resumed Aug. 20.
The district currently enrolls more than 12,700 students and employs more than 1,930 staff members.
C.B. Greer Elementary, St. Simons Elementary and Brunswick High each reported Friday that a staff member tested positive.
A student at Oglethorpe Point Elementary also tested positive, the district reported Friday.
A student at Leaps and Bounds came in contact with a non-school assigned staff member who tested positive, the system reported Thursday, and that student is now in quarantine.
Glynn Academy confirmed another four student cases, which were reported Thursday. One Glynn Academy staff member also reported positive results without any direct exposures to students at school.
Glyndale Elementary reported two confirmed cases for students Thursday, and Golden Isles and Goodyear elementary schools received confirmed results for one student at each of the schools.
