Glynn County Schools recently announced the renewal of a multiyear partnership with Discovery Education to support the science education of students in K-5.

Students and teachers will continue having access to the Mystery Science service, which allows them to explore the natural world and deeply engage in science instruction. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose digital platform supports this instruction.

