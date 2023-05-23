Glynn County Schools recently announced the renewal of a multiyear partnership with Discovery Education to support the science education of students in K-5.
Students and teachers will continue having access to the Mystery Science service, which allows them to explore the natural world and deeply engage in science instruction. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose digital platform supports this instruction.
“Discovery Education is proud to renew its collaboration with Glynn County Schools,” Leketa Schilling, Discovery Education’s Mystery Science district partnership manager, said in a statement. “Glynn County’s Science teachers are creating innovative learning environments that excite young learners about the natural world and we are excited to be supporting their work.”
The program provides hands-on instructional experiences to engage students.
Each Mystery Science lesson begins by posing questions commonly asked by young students, who then get to explore the day’s question through visuals and discussion prompts.
Students also participate in hands-on labs that use simple science supplies commonly found in classrooms or at home.
Mystery Science aims to simplify prep for teachers and make the integration of this resource into classroom instruction easy.
The science lessons are also available in Spanish with accompanying videos featuring Spanish narration and Spanish text-on-screen.
Teachers in Glynn’s public schools will also continue using Discovery Education’s Science Techbooks. They also have access to the Discovery Education Community, a global network of education professionals that connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences and in-person events.
“We recognize and value the importance of cultivating curiosity and discovery in our students from the moment they step into our schools,” said Kristen Lipthratt, K-12 science coordinator for Glynn County Schools. “We are thrilled to continue partnering with Mystery Science to ensure our teachers’ ability to create access to powerful digital learning experiences that engage students in the wonderful world of science.”