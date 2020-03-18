Glynn County Schools recently received a three-star rating for financial efficiency from the Georgia Department of Education.
The state department recently released its 2019 Financial Efficiency Star Rating report for schools and school districts.
The rating provides a measure of a district’s per-pupil spending in relation to the academic achievements of its students. Each rating is based on a three-year average of spending per student, which is then associated with the district’s College & Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) score.
Three stars is the highest score Glynn County Schools has received since the rating began several years ago, said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. The higher rating is due mostly to the school system’s three-year CCRPI average crossing the 80-point threshold, he said.
Last year, the school system’s CCRPI score rose from 79.3 to 83.7.
“While this matrix is intended to tie Per Pupil Expenditures with the CCRPI, in many ways, it is simply a barometer of socioeconomics and poverty in a system/school,” Cole said. “That said, it is nice to finally see this rating rise, which is indicative that we are doing the right work.”
All school districts receive a rating ranging from one half-star to five stars. A five-star district can be described as having strong academic outcomes and lower levels of expenditures in comparison with other districts.
Expenditures factored into the calculation for Glynn County Schools include school resource officers, nurses, the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, the Glynn Learning Center, numerous special education programs, technology refresh cycles, fine arts for K-12 and school-specific staffing.
State law requires that the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, in coordination with the Georgia Department of Education, create a financial efficiency rating.
“However, it is important to note that the star ratings are informational only and do not carry a point value toward a district’s or school’s CCRPI score,” according to the school system’s announcement.