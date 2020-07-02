Glynn County School officials are continuing to work out the details of what school will look like when classes resume in August.
The school system posted a form online Tuesday asking parents if they’d like to commit to having their children participate in distance learning during the first portion of the upcoming school year.
“As we begin preparing for the start of the 2020-21 school year, we know that we will soon face the enormous task of safely reopening our schools while, once again, navigating the educational terrain of this pandemic,” wrote schools superintendent Scott Spence in a letter sent to parents and guardians Tuesday. “However, we also recognize that returning to a school building in this current climate has left many of our families with feelings of uneasiness.”
A one-size-fits-all plan will not be feasible or appropriate, Spence said.
“While we want to safely bring back as many of our students as possible to in-person school settings, we felt it was in the best interests of our families to have them choose the classroom environment that maximizes learning and addresses our students’ holistic needs,” he said.
Glynn County Schools is providing families the option of returning to traditional face-to-face instruction or continuing learning from home when school resumes Aug. 11.
Parents or guardians who opt for the online learning option must fill out a virtual learning registration form for each student. All registration forms must be submitted before 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12. The form is posted online at glynn.k12.ga.us.
Those who select the virtual learning option will have to commit to at least nine weeks of at-home learning for elementary and middle school students or one semester for high school students.
Students new to the school system and not enrolled need to schedule an appointment with the central registration office before submitting the virtual learning registration form.
“We understand the challenges of virtual learning and want to support our students in creating a manageable, organized framework for themselves,” Spence said. “We look forward to hearing from you and working together to plan for our students’ individual and collective success in the new school year.”
School leaders are still working on what school will look like when the year begins. Glynn County Schools’ return-to-school task force met Tuesday to continue discussing the large number of issues that must be dealt with and planned for, including how to transport students, how to prevent the spread of the virus, what teaching and learning will look like and how to handle large gatherings at schools.
Following guidelines laid out by the Georgia Department of Education and Department of Public Health, the school system is planning ways to operate within three different scenarios, each of which is relative to the local spread level of COVID-19. Those levels are low to no spread, minimal to moderate spread or substantial spread.
Many questions still need to be answered, but some of the necessary measures that must be taken have become clear.
Consistent and relevant signage throughout schools will be necessary, as well as constant access to hand sanitizer, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools.
Students and staff will be encouraged to bring and wear masks at school. Ill and symptomatic individuals will need to stay home, and frequently touched surfaces will be regularly cleaned.
Protocols must also be put in place to attend to staff and students who become sick while on campus.
When classes resume, all daily lessons will be posted online regardless of whether parents opt for distance learning or allow their students to return to school. Teachers will be working from their classroom sites.
Students who choose the distance learning option will still need to come to a school site to complete a diagnostic assessment on their current level of learning.
If Glynn County is designated a community with substantial spread, all instruction will move into the distance learning plan, Whitehead said.