School system opens application window for students to choose learning environment
Glynn County Schools opened Friday an application that offers students an opportunity to switch from either virtual learning to face-to-face instruction or in-person learning to an online environment.
The application to request a classroom change will close at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Students who opt for this schedule change will begin in their new classrooms on Sept. 28 and must remain on this schedule through Dec. 18.
Parents who choose the virtual learning option will need to provide their child or children with a computer or other device that has a working camera and microphone, keyboard and reliable internet service.
An application must be submitted for each child who wants to change.
The application window is not open to students in high school, as they must fulfill the one-semester commitment as outlined in the previous Virtual Learning Registration application.
The application is available online at www.glynn.k12.ga.us.
